Trans Cheerleader Booted From Camp After Allegedly Choking Female Teammate

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman allegedly choked a female teammate, resulting in a criminal citation, according to Facebook posts and a report from DailyMail.

Transgender cheerleader Averie Chanel Medlock claimed to be “retired” from cheerleading following a verbal, and allegedly physical, altercation with a teammate that took place in late July. In a since-deleted Facebook post obtained by DailyMail, Medlock claimed that a teammate dubbed the transgender woman a “man with a penis,” leading Medlock to stand up to said teammate.

“Well guys I’m officially retired as a cheerleader as of last night at 5:30 AM. A girl on the team was being very disrespectful and told me I am a MAN with a PENIS and that [guys] should not be on the team,” the since-deleted Facebook post read. “I stood up for myself and she called her mom and dad because she was scared because I [stood] up for myself. Her father said ‘she still has testosterone and a penis and I will kill anyone who comes after my daughter.’”

In video footage posted to Medlock’s Facebook page, Medlock is heard cursing and calling out each girl by name in a deep voice. Medlock claims the video footage is proof that the transgender cheerleader did not assault a teammate.

“This is video evidence that I did not assault her there were witnesses around you can hear me knocking on the door and you can hear her calling me a man and saying that I have a penis and you can hear me apologizing sincerely,” Medlock wrote on Facebook.

“Her father is going around saying that I choked her out and made her pass out clearly I couldn’t even get into the room to even touch her,” Medlock continued.

Police responded to the dispute, which took place at Ranger College, according to DailyMail. Medlock received an Assault by Physical Contact” citation from the Ranger Police Department on July 22 at 4:30 a.m., according to a local news outlet. Medlock was reportedly removed from campus following the citation.

Mike Jones, the father of the alleged victim, is asking for police to release body camera and CCTV footage of the incident, DailyMail reported. In a Facebook post, Jones claimed his daughter locked herself in a room with other girls, seemingly to evade Medlock’s confrontation.

“I ask you what you would have done when receiving a phone call at 1 o’clock in the morning from your daughter stating they had locked themselves in the room with other girls,” Jones said. “At no time did I ever say anything about your race or your gender.”

Medlock, a biological man, became a legally-identified woman in the state of Texas in 2022, according to a Facebook post from June 16. Medlock, whose birth name appears to be Dmontrey, or Trey, posted a photo showcasing the official paperwork.

Ranger College told the local news outlet it will follow “all applicable Title IX regulations” when dealing with the matter.

“Ranger College takes all allegations of this nature seriously and is committed to providing a learning environment free from discrimination. At this time, Ranger College is following all applicable Title IX regulations and Board Policies,” the school’s statement read, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Title IX Rule May Force Schools To Allow Biological Men In Women’s Sports And Facilities)

The Daily Caller reached out to Ranger College for comment.