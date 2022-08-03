Tarantino Names ‘Greatest Movie Ever Made’

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino gave a huge nod to director Steven Spielberg by calling his epic movie “Jaws” the “greatest movie ever made.”

During an interview with Cinemablend’s ReelBlend podcast, Spielberg captured the essence of what makes a “movie” different from a “film” and explained his adoration for the movie “Jaws,” Cinemablend reported Wednesday. Tarantino is an iconic filmmaker himself, so giving this distinction to Spielberg’s classic can easily be considered to be among the highest forms of flattery in the industry.

Tarantino was specific with his wording and crisply reiterated that “Jaws” wasn’t getting a nod for greatest “film,” according to the outlet.

“I think Jaws is the greatest movie ever made. Maybe not the greatest film. But it’s the greatest movie ever made. And then there are other movies that can get in its rarefied air. But as far as a movie, there’s no making it better than Jaws,” Tarantino said, according to Cinemablend.

“It is the best movie ever made. And it shows how badly timed most movies made before Jaws were,” Tarantino reportedly added.

He elaborated further about the line between blockbuster movies and “films,” which were presumably as being more independent titles, Cinemablend reported.

Tarantino dove further into his highly esteemed perspective of “Jaws.”

"What I meant by that, to one degree or another, is that Spielberg and a lot of his cohorts grew up seeing those kinds of movies in the theater. Henry Levin's Journey to Center of the Earth, he's gonna run to go and see that. Richard Fleischer's Fantastic Voyage. He's going to run and go see it," Tarantino said to Cinemablend.

“Gordon Douglas’s Them! He’s going to run and go see. Now… most of them weren’t directed that well. They were assignments given to journeyman directors who did their best with them. That was how we were used to seeing comic book — that kind of movie experience,” Tarantino said, describing his mode of thinking about the creative elements in movies.

He then gushed further about the talents possessed by Spielberg in the making of “Jaws” and his love for the movie that became his top pick.

“As opposed to a Spielberg, who was like, ‘No, this is exactly the kind of movie he likes. This is exactly the kind of movies he was put on earth to make. And he’s going to make it, within an inch of his life, as effective as it possibly can be,'” Tarantino said to Cinemablend.

“Jaws,” which was based on a popular book of the same name, debuted in 1975, according to IMDb.