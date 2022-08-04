‘Blatant Double Standard’: Pro-Life Activist Says TikTok Banned Her, Prohibited Group’s Ads For ‘Partisan Political Motives’

The social media app TikTok banned pro-life activist Lila Rose from the platform and has prohibited the pro-life organization Live Action from running ads, Rose claimed Thursday.

TikTok claims that Live Action’s advertisements came from “partisan political motives,” violating the social media company’s against allowing political ads on their platform, according to a screenshot shared by Rose via Twitter. The platform prohibits “paid ads that promote or oppose a candidate, current leader, political party or group, or issue at the federal, state, or local level – including election-related ads, advocacy ads, or issue ads.” “Cause-based advertising or public service announcements from non-profit organization or government agencies” may be allowed by TikTok “if not driven by partisan political motives,” according to its Business Help Center.

“This extreme political bias by TikTok is a blatant double standard and places the lives of children in danger,” Rose, who is the founder and president of Live Action, tweeted. (RELATED: Majority Of Americans Support Banning CCP-Backed TikTok App)

Rose claimed on Twitter that pro-choice ads were still allowed to run on the platform. Live Action also said in a press release that “Planned Parenthood continues to be allowed to freely run pro-abortion ads to youth on TikTok.”

“In yet another attempt to silence pro-life speech, Big Tech has sided with the abortion industry by banning Live Action advertisements on TikTok. Live Action is the only pro-life organization with a large following on the platform, and spreading facts about abortion is vital on that platform specifically,” Live Action said in a statement.

Lila Rose did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

BREAKING: My account (@lilaroselife) has been BANNED from @tiktok_us and @liveaction has been BANNED from advertising. This extreme political bias by Tiktok is a blatant double standard and places the lives of children in danger. RT pic.twitter.com/01rKbyEe3Q — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) August 4, 2022

“There are currently no legal actions pending but everything is on the table,” Live Action told the Daily Caller.

Google allegedly banned Live Action from running ads in September of 2021. Google later corrected the label on the Baby Olivia ad and allowed ads from the organization on their platform. Google told the Daily Caller News Foundation at the time that it does not permit ads “with unproven medical claims” and that “beyond protecting users from medical harm, our policies do not distinguish between promoting pro-choice and pro-life messages.”

“They aren’t hiding their bias anymore,” Rose argued at the time. “Google’s censorship baldly reveals that the corporation is in the pocket of the abortion industry.”

TikTok has come under fire for alleged lack of transparency surrounding ads and alleged oversight issues that are “making its video-sharing platform vulnerable to passing off political ads as organic content,” TechCrunch reported.

TikTok did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.