Chris Pratt Rips Critics Over Their Hatred Of His Popular New Show

Actor Chris Pratt ripped apart critics of his new Amazon Prime show “The Terminal List” on social media.

The show received a 94% audience approval rating against a 40% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a general consensus by the latter of “unrelenting gruffness is no meat and all potatoes.”

Pratt took to his Instagram stories to troll the review site, according to the New York Post. In one of his posts, he shared a headline reading “Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller ‘The Terminal List’ defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings chart with 1.6 BILLION minutes of streams,” the outlet noted.

He then posted a photograph of Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” movies, further highlighting the number of minutes fans have streamed the show in less than a week, according to the outlet. So overwhelming was the positive response from people that some outlets, such as the Daily Mail, are calling the show the next “Yellowstone.”

“Yellowstone,” though vastly different in terms of plot line, setting, and characters, has been snubbed by major entertainment bodies such as the Emmys due to the non-woke content portrayed. (RELATED: Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is On His Way To His Own Celebrity As D1 Athlete)

“The Terminal List” is based on a novel by Jack Carr, and tells the story of a Navy SEAL (Pratt) coming to terms with trauma after his platoon is ambushed, the NY Post noted. The show also stars “Mayans M.C.” star JD Pardo, Constance Wu, and Taylor Kitsch among others.