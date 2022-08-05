Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is On His Way To His Own Celebrity As D1 Athlete

Actor Cole Hauser took to social media in late July to share the news that his son, Ryland, was offered to play SEC college football.

Hauser portrays the iconic hero Rip Wheeler on the hit television series “Yellowstone.” The actor was seemingly overjoyed to share his eldest son’s epic academic and athletic news in a Twitter post July 30.

Ryland, himself, was the first to announce the offer to play SEC Division I at Mississippi State in a series of photographs in which he tagged a handful of others who helped him along his journey, Taste of Country reported. Still, no one seemed as proud of Ryland as both of his parents.

“So proud of the hard work and dedication you have put in to get your first D1 offer!!” Hauser Sr. wrote in a separate Instagram post, along with the hashtag “proud father.” He also tagged his wife, Cynthia Hauser, in the post that has since received tens of thousands of likes. (RELATED: Did ‘Yellowstone’ Drop A Major Spoiler Years Ago That We’ve Ignored Until Now?)

Ryland also received an offer from Warner University in July, according to an Instagram post from Mrs. Hauser. Judging by the hashtags, Ryland is apparently a tight end and has been working incredibly hard toward his future as a collegiate athlete.