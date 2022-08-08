DeSantis To Campaign For Trump-Endorsed Candidates In ‘Unite And Win’ Rally

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to campaign for candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Turning Point Action’s “Unite & Win” rallies.

The Florida governor will campaign in New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona to show his support for Republican candidates, including senate hopefuls J.D. Vance of Ohio and Blake Masters of Arizona. The stops will also seek to support gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Kari Lake of Arizona.

The governor will also campaign for New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell and gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti August 14, according to Fox News. He will then travel to Phoenix in support of Lake and Vance the same day, the outlet reported.

“Gov. DeSantis is America’s governor and one of the most popular leaders in America,” Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point Action, told Fox News. “He has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters.”

inbox: Gov. DeSantis teaming with Turning Point Action for rallies this summer and fall in NM, AZ, OH and PA — Rick Klein (@rickklein) August 8, 2022

Trump endorsed all of the candidates DeSantis plans to campaign for in the coming days. Lake narrowly won Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday in a tight race against her opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson. Masters won the state’s senate Republican primary election in a tight race against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and businessman Jim Lamon, earning a boost in support after Trump’s endorsement. (RELATED: Fox Presses DeSantis On If He Will Run Against Trump. Here’s What DeSantis Said)

“What Gov. DeSantis has done in Florida has been the gold standard of bold conservative governance in America,” Lake said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller. “I’m excited to work with him when I’m governor, I’m honored to call him an ally and I can’t wait for him to join me in taking the message and vision of our ‘America First’ campaign out to the masses.”

The Florida governor has become a popular figure among conservative and Republican voters in the past year, even beating Trump in straw polls as the ideal 2024 presidential candidate. In June, DeSantis narrowly led Trump among likely New Hampshire voters in a University of New Hampshire poll, earning 39% of the vote to Trump’s 37%.

The former president expressed confidence he would beat DeSantis if he decides to run in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

“I don’t know if Ron is running, and I don’t ask him,” Trump told The New Yorker. “It’s his prerogative. I think I would win.”