DeSantis Appears To Be A Popular Lead For 2024, Straw Poll Shows

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out on top of an approval voting straw poll held at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, Colorado, Saturday. The poll shows governor and former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck, with DeSantis coming out ahead by less than 3%.

Participants of the poll voted for 31 potential presidential candidates that they approve of for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, Fox News reported. DeSantis scored the highest approval rating with 74%, defeating Trump who came in second with 71%, according to the poll.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz came in third with 43%, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 39% and Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with 36%, according to the poll. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in 10th place with 21%. (RELATED: ‘That Dude Is Gonna Be Running For President!’: Greg Gutfeld Praises Ron DeSantis)

Out of the potential Democratic contenders, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren were tied at 3%, followed by President Joe Biden’s with a 2% approval rating, according to the poll.

The poll had 371 respondents in total, according to the polling data. The 12th annual summit, hosted by Colorado’s Christian University’s Centennial Institute, had nearly 500 people in attendance, according to Fox News.

In February, DeSantis came in second to Trump in a straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The Florida governor appeared on top of a second straw poll that excluded Trump, Fox News reported.

Trump said in April that he would consider DeSantis as a running mate if he runs for a second presidential term.