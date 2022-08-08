‘Very Hard For Americans To Trust’: Nikki Haley Slams Jan. 6 Committee, Teases 2024 Run

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the Jan. 6 Select Committee during a “Fox News Sunday” appearance and did not close the door on a potential presidential run in 2024.

“The January 6 has been a biased committee from the start without anyone pushing back on any of the information they have, so it’s very hard for Americans to trust it,” Haley said. Most House Republicans boycotted the panel after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana to serve on the panel. (RELATED: ‘An Attack On All Trump Voters’: Stefanik Unloads On ‘Sham’ Jan. 6 Show)

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, were later appointed by Pelosi. Analysts have noted the panel has been one-sided.

“We should not take our eyes off of 2022,” Haley continued, “If we don’t win in 2022, there won’t be a 2024, so we need to stay humble, disciplined, and win that, and then if there’s a place for me, I’ve never lost a race, I’m not going to start now. We will see what happens and we will go forward, but we need to get America strong again.”

WATCH:

Haley’s plans include efforts to support Republican gubernatorial and senatorial candidates in a number of states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, she told Emanuel.

Haley declined to state if she would run in 2024, instead lambasting the Biden administration over a series of controversies surrounding “woke culture,” including the military focusing on “gender pronoun classes.”

“We need to snap out of it,” Haley said. “This is absolute craziness. We’ve got enemies trying to come after us and America has been naive, it’s been weak, it’s been asleep at the wheel. I’m just saying sometimes it takes a woman, and Margaret Thatcher said ‘If you want something said, ask a man, if you want something done, ask a woman.’”

Haley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

