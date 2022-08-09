‘Sex Offenders And Dentists’: X Files Star David Duchovny Has Wild Theory About UFOs

“X Files” star David Duchovny appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday to give his own theory on unidentified flying objects.

The two were commentating on the change in terminology from “unidentified flying objects” (UFO) to “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP), as seen in a clip shared on YouTube. Duchovny and Maher joked that the new phrase was just a rebrand because UFOs and UAPs are “the same fucking thing.”

Duchovny then asked, “Did I ever tell you my theory of UFOs? You may like this.” (RELATED: Pentagon Admits To At Least 11 Near-Collisions With UFOs)

“Do you know the phenomenon of, like, ship of fools back in medieval times? They didn’t really have prisons built or insane asylums built,” Duchovny explained. “The idea was that sometimes they would take their criminal offenders or insane people and put them on a ship and send them out.”

The X-Files star went on to explain that people who claim to have seen aliens often get their “teeth drilled and their anuses probed,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

“So my theory is that some advanced alien civilization has gotten fed up with their sex offenders and their dentists, and they put them on an intergalactic ship, sending them out into the great sea of the beyond of the galaxies and sometimes they come around us,” Duchovny said, garnering more audience laughter.

The two continued to briefly discuss what they may look and and why they appear before Maher moves the conversation along, noting that Navy pilots aren’t even sure what these things in our skies really are.

The Pentagon recently announced the formation of a new office known as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to investigate, identify, and catalog UFO/UAP reports. NASA has also recently agreed to help investigate the causes behind the phenomena.