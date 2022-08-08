‘Preserve Your Documents’: Kevin McCarthy Promises Probe Of Garland, DOJ After Trump Raid

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised to investigate the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Attorney General Merrick Garland following the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago abode Monday.

“I’ve seen enough,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.” (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Trump Raid)

FBI agents executed a search warrant early Monday over allegations that Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after he left office in January 2021, according to multiple sources. Trump announced the raid had taken place in a statement late Monday, decrying it as “prosecutorial misconduct.”

“Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy said, implying his intent to bring Garland before Congress should Republicans regain the majority.

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

The raid drew criticism from other Republican members of Congress.

“This is what happens in third world countries,” Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted. “Not the United States. Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT?”

This is what happens in third world countries. Not the United States. Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT? https://t.co/XoP6hz5hDR — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 8, 2022

“After todays raid on Mar A Lago what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for?” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida asked.

After todays raid on Mar A Lago what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

Criticism of the FBI also came from the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Ronna McDaniel posted on Twitter. “Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse, including Hunter Biden. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous.”

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse, including Hunter Biden. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 9, 2022

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.