CNN Confirms That Chris Wallace Will Host Sunday Evening Show

Chris Wallace will host a show on CNN every Sunday at 7 p.m. EST, CNN confirmed to the Daily Caller Thursday.

Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Chris Licht announced the timing of the show at an internal town hall Thursday morning, a CNN spokesperson told the Daily Caller. Reports disclosed in May that Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly merged parent company of CNN, had reportedly been slated to announce that Wallace’s weekly program, “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” will air on the network Sundays and on HBO Max.

I’m told Chris Wallace’s Sunday compilation show will be at 7 p.m., followed by premium doc content from CNN films, etc. https://t.co/cJpz8HbgYP — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) August 11, 2022

The former Fox News Sunday host signed a multi-million dollar deal with the network agreeing to host the show four nights a week on the network’s now defunct streaming platform CNN+. The platform ceased operations April 30, just one month after its launching on March 29. (RELATED: ‘He Just Failed!’: Greg Gutfeld And Tucker Carlson Rip On Chris Wallace After The Collapse Of CNN+)

Wallace said he was “in good shape” during an April 25 interview on the show, “Finding Common Ground.” The CNN host expressed concern for the other employees at CNN+ given that Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly laid off 300 junior staffers as they cut off investments and projections from the platform.

“Frankly, what I’m mostly concerned about right now – and very – is my team and hundreds of other people because, you know, there were 300 people, I think, that had jobs at CNN+, some of them had left CNN to go to streaming, some of them had left other places, moved across the country,” he said in the interview.

Wallace departed Fox News after hosting “Fox News Sunday” for 18 years in December after signing the deal with CNN. He later disclosed that working at his previous network became “unsustainable” in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election as people questioned the legitimacy of the election and whether the January 6 riot was an insurrection.