Tennessee Middle School Teacher Suspended For Allegedly Masturbating In Front Of Students

A teacher at a Tennessee middle school was suspended Tuesday after being accused of sexually exposing himself to students on the school’s property.

Robertson County Schools suspended Greenbrier Middle School teacher John Nolan Keathley after he was accused of sexual misconduct, reported Smokey Barn News. The Robertson County Sherriff’s Office arrested the teacher July 31 on five counts, including solicitation of a minor and indecent exposure, according to a county indictment.

“Keathley has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation and any legal proceedings that might ensure,” Robertson County Schools officials said, reported SBN. (RELATED: ‘A Person With A Vulva’: School District’s New Sex Ed Curriculum Includes Trans Books For Kindergartners)

EDUCATOR ARREST: A grand jury has indicted a Tennessee middle school teacher on charges he exposed himself in a classroom and pleasured himself in a boys’ bathroom. MORE: https://t.co/cQSaXEWHZr pic.twitter.com/jQMX1XpyQd — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) August 11, 2022

The teacher was accused of masturbating in the middle school boy’s bathrooms and intentionally exposing himself while masturbating on school property when students were present, according to the indictment. The incidents allegedly took place between March 1 and May 4 of the recent school year, the indictment reads.

“Keathley knowingly or intentionally engaged in masturbation by self-stimulation inside of the classroom he had been assigned on the property of Greenbrier Middle School,” count one of the grand jury indictment stated.

The second count alleged Keathley had also engaged in masturbation in one of the boys bathroom during school hours, according to the indictment. Counts three and four allege he engaged in “Sexual behavior for the purpose of having a minor child…view such activity.”

Officials held Keathley at the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield before he posted a $10,000 bond and has since been released, SBN reported.