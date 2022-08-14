Trump Lawyer: No Classified Material Was Left At Mar-A-Lago

The FBI took boxes from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property containing documents covered by attorney-client privilege and denied a Trump lawyer’s proposal for an independent, special master to review the records, Fox News reports.
The attorney certified in a letter in June that there were no longer any classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago resort, according to Fox News.
The Department of Justice took 11 sets of declassified materials, boxes A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents that included documents covered by attorney-client privilege, Fox News reports.
Attorney-client privilege is a “legal privilege that works to keep confidential communications between an attorney and their client private,” according to the Legal Information Institute.
The search warrant, along with the receipt of property was unsealed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday.
The warrant stated that the areas to be searched include “the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.”
The warrant also stated that the property to be seized included “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793 , 2071 , or 1519.”
Trump and his staff have been compliant with the Presidential Records Act, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Trump Claims All Materials The FBI Seized Were ‘Declassified,’ Kept In ‘Secured Storage’)
The former president has been supportive of the DOJ releasing the warrant.
“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home … I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents,” Trump stated on Truth Social, according to Reuters.