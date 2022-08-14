Trump Lawyer: No Classified Material Was Left At Mar-A-Lago

The FBI took boxes from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property containing documents covered by attorney-client privilege and denied a Trump lawyer’s proposal for an independent, special master to review the records, Fox News reports.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI seized Trump records covered by attorney-client privilege during search of Mar-a-Lago, sources say https://t.co/r5NESARs0z — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2022

The attorney certified in a letter in June that there were no longer any classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago resort, according to Fox News.

The Department of Justice took 11 sets of declassified materials, boxes A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents that included documents covered by attorney-client privilege, Fox News reports.

Attorney-client privilege is a “legal privilege that works to keep confidential communications between an attorney and their client private,” according to the Legal Information Institute.