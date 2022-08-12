Trump Claims All Materials The FBI Seized Were ‘Declassified,’ Kept In ‘Secured Storage’

Former President Donald Trump disputed newly released reports Friday, claiming all of the documents seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.

A seven-page search warrant obtained by the Daily Caller revealed the list of items that the FBI seized and the search warrant signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart. The list said the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago residence Monday evening.

The former president said, however, that none of the documents were classified and could have been handed over, had they been requested.

“Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump said in the statement. “They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request. They could have had it anytime they wanted — and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK. The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?”

Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/LJGKzgwdQc — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 12, 2022