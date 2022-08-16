‘Restaurants And Barber Shops’: Expert Says These Businesses Are The Real IRS Targets

Grover Norquist, founder of Americans for Tax Reform, said on Fox News Tuesday that the expanded Internal Revenue Service wouldn’t just go after billionaires and large corporations.

“They are targeting people that they keep telling us they think are – restaurants and barber shops and so on,” Norquist told “America Reports” guest host Gillian Turner. “That’s their target, and we know this because every single Democrat in the Senate voted against, to defeat an amendment which said this law will not allow any increase in audits on people making less than $400,000 a year.” (RELATED: ‘They Will Go After Small Business’: Fox Business Host Decries ‘Weaponized’ IRS)

The Inflation Reduction Act passed the House Friday and was sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. He is expected to sign the measure into law Tuesday at the White House, according to Fox News.

WATCH: