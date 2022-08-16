The World’s Biggest Woke Investor Just Took Millions In Saudi Oil Money

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager and a proponent of the so-called Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment strategy, was the target of a $451.72 million investment by the Saudi Arabian government as part of a move to invest record oil profits, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) investment represents an approximately 0.5% stake in the company, according to SEC filings congregated by financial research firm Fintel, and comes as the firm’s investments have been buoyed by the Saudi’s success in oil, The Wall Street Journal reported. BlackRock’s stance on ESG integration “encompasses items relating to corporate governance and behaviour,” according to a company statement with the company remaining committed to promoting “policy and philanthropic initiatives that promote [Diversity Equity & Inclusion],” as well as net zero investment funds.

The Saudi Arabian government is responsible for a variety of human rights violations, including the silencing of critics, political assassinations and sex-based discrimination. The regime employs a variety of cruel punishments, such as forced amputations, notably sentencing blogger Raid Badawi to 1,000 lashes with a whip and ten years in jail, as well as assassinating journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Amnesty International.

The Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco set a record this year with $48.4 billion in profits in the second quarter, representing a 90% year-on-year boost in profits off the back of extraordinarily high oil and gas prices, the BBC reported Sunday. The PIF, a 4% shareholder in Aramco, has been using the windfall to invest in a variety of companies across the world, the WSJ reported.

However, BlackRock is a strong advocate for “sustainable” investing and often invests in renewable energy technologies.