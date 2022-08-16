Wisconsin Appointed Felon Now Awaiting Trial For Armed Robbery To Gov’s Juvenile Justice Commission

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ administration added and later scratched a convicted felon from the state Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission who is currently facing an upcoming trial on new felony charges, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback told the outlet a state must create a panel with at least 20% under-28-year-old membership and three people who are now in or previously went through the juvenile justice system to receive particular federal funding, and “local juvenile justice advocates” had recommended Aundray Evans. Cudaback said Monday following the Journal Sentinel’s inquiry about Evans’ appointment that he was taken off the 19-member commission because the administration recently learned he faced “pending charges outside the scope of the juvenile justice system.”

Evers had been sentenced to probation as a juvenile for stealing a gun in 2014, the Journal Sentinel reported. (RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Political Appointees Don’t Have To Leave Post In Blow To Democrats In State)

Evans’ Sept. 3, 2019 executive order reestablished the Juvenile Justice Commission, as previous Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker had done. Evans was charged not long afterward with Sept. 1 felony participation in robbery and Sept. 7 felony theft participation, felony firearm possession as a felon, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer and possessing cocaine, publicly available court records reveal.