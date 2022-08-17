Armless Man Accused Of Stabbing Florida Tourist Once Heckled Dave Portnoy’s Pizza Review

A homeless, armless man accused of stabbing a tourist was recognized by Barstool’s Dave Portnoy as having heckled Portnoy during a pizza review.

Jonathan Dale Crenshaw, a homeless man from South Beach, Florida, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed Chicago native Cesar Coronado with scissors using his feet, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Crenshaw was charged with aggravated battery.

The incident unfolded when Coronado asked Crenshaw for directions before Crenshaw stabbed him in the arm and ran off, according to the report.

“I’m not from here, and this is not what I came for,” Coronado reportedly said. “I came for a vacation. I just said, ‘do you know where this is?’ but as soon as I talked, the only thing he reacted was — he just cut me.”

Authorities found Crenshaw nearby. He said a man snuck up on him and punched him in the head, so he stabbed the man in self-defense, NBC 6 South Florida reported.