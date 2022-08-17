A Major Warning Sign Just Flashed For The Housing Market

Privately-owned housing starts, which represents the start of construction on new privately-owned houses, fell 9.6% from June to July, a major warning sign for the distressed housing market, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tuesday.

Single-family housing starts sank even lower, at 10.1% below June levels, while single‐family authorizations, or approved construction permits, in July fell 4.3% compared to June. Moreover, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures sentiment of home builders towards the housing market, fell for the 8th straight month, to 49 out of 100, according to data from the NAHB.

A score below 50 is considered negative, and is the first time the score has gone negative since a two-month dip in April and May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, before which the most recent negative score was June 2014, CNBC reported.

“Given the context that all these indicators are pointing in the wrong direction, I am confident that the latest Census Bureau report on new residential construction [is] not a statistical fluke but an established trend downward,” E.J. Antoni, research fellow for regional economics in the Center for Data Analysis at The Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “At this point, the Federal Reserve’s failure to liquidate its Mortgage-Backed Securities might be the only thing propping up the housing market.”

The NAHB “index has declined every month this year, is down 40% from its December level, and is now in contraction territory,” Antoni told the DCNF.