‘We Can’t Trust It’: Tucker Carlson Rips Garland, FBI Over ‘Egregious Examples Of Corruption’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland Tuesday for demanding the public trust the FBI in the wake of the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, citing the agency’s conduct surrounding an alleged kidnapping plot in Michigan.

“We have to have an FBI, and it has to be an FBI we can trust,” Carlson said, after saying defunding the agency was not an option. “We can’t trust it until its behavior merits trust. Until it’s honest, to the extent it can be transparent, consistent in the way it enforces the law. We have to have a federal law enforcement agency like that. We can’t just make it go away and hope for the best. We’re nowhere near that point, because the people are supposed to be overseeing the FBI have ignored egregious examples of corruption over many years.” (RELATED: ‘Destruction Of Trust’: Martha MacCallum Picks Apart FBI’s History Of Transparency)

Garland said he personally approved the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Donald Trump, and criticized those who doubted the “professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.” Many Republicans and conservatives cited the raid as an example of the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department.

