Walmart Will Pay For Some Employee Abortions And Travel Expenses

Walmart on Friday sent a memo to its employees promising to pay for abortions in cases of a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability.

The new policy will include coverage of some travel expenses for employees who need to get abortions out of their state, according to a memo reviewed by the Daily Caller. Walmart is also launching a new Center for Excellence by January 2023 which will provide in vitro fertilization, intrauterine insemination and egg cryopreservation services. (RELATED: ‘About Power And Control’: Planned Parenthood Spends Historical $50 Million On Midterm Elections)

NEW: Leaked memo obtained by @realDailyWire shows that Walmart will pay for some employee abortions as well as “travel support for our associates & their covered dependents…when they are not available within 100 miles of their location.”https://t.co/6NPPPRBTsl — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 19, 2022

Previously, Walmart only covered abortions that occurred in cases where “the health of the mother would be in danger if the fetus were carried to term, the fetus could not survive the birthing process, or death would be imminent after birth,” Axios reported.

“Given how recent events are resulting in state-by-state healthcare environments, we will expand our travel coverage,” the memo states.

The move was in apparent response to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center that ruled there was not a right to abortion in the constitution.

Walmart did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.