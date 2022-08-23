US Embassy Advises Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately Amid Rumors Of Independence Day Attacks

The United States embassy in Kyiv issued an alert Tuesday urging Americans to leave Ukraine due to threats of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” the alert posted on the embassy’s website said. “Russian strikes in Ukraine pose a continued threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so.” (RELATED: Putin’s Spies Convinced Ukrainian Officials Russia Wouldn’t Invade, Docs Reveal)

Tomorrow marks Independence Day of 🇺🇦 & 6 months since Putin’s invasion of 🇺🇦. Together w/ our intl allies, we stand in solidarity w/ 🇺🇦 & Ukrainian people as they continue to bravely defend their country & their independence. #DemocracyAllies #StandWithUkraine #StandForFreedom pic.twitter.com/kHkDq1Qqf9 — US Embassy Brussels (@usembbrussels) August 23, 2022

The Ukrainian government banned public celebrations of the country’s independence day, citing the threat of Russian attacks, Reuters reported.

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning,” the alert said. “U.S. citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness.”

A car bomb killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday. Dugin reportedly inspired Putin to launch the February invasion of Ukraine, according to NPR.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports and shopping centers during the war, which has continued for six months.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

