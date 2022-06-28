Insane Viral Video Shows Russian Missile Strike On Shopping Center In Ukraine

A video of the strike on a Ukrainian shopping center has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a shopping center in Kremenchuk can be seen getting rocked by a Russian attack. The death toll is believed to be at least 20 people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the horrifying video below.

Video of the Russian Kh-22 missile strike on the shopping mall in Kremenchuk yesterday from a nearby park. https://t.co/jYOp0IduRM pic.twitter.com/XaCJO3G2Nw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 28, 2022

While you can’t see a direct perspective of the strike, you can tell from how the ground violently shook that the explosion was absolutely massive.

The fireball was also only on the edge of the screen, but it’s still crystal clear that it was a huge explosion. To call it horrifying would be an understatement.

It appears the two (or more) missile strikes were almost 500 meters apart. One struck the mall and the other appears to hit the factory by the park (marked in yellow). 2/ pic.twitter.com/inepOeT6F2 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 28, 2022

This also just goes to show how terrible the war in Ukraine is. It’s been brutal since the start, and it looks like things are only getting worse.

Innocent people are getting killed and Russia is now hammering clear civilian targets. It’s beyond despicable.

