Putin Ally Alexander Dugin’s Daughter Killed In Car Bombing

The daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally, Alexander Dugin, was fatally killed in a car bombing Saturday, according to reports.

Authorities are investigating the death of 29-year-old Darya Dugina, who was killed Saturday night after a bomb went off inside her father’s car, the New York Post reported citing Russian state media.

“According to investigators, on August 20 around 21:00 in the Odinstovo urban district near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, an explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser, went off on a public road and the car caught fire. The female driver died at the scene,” investigators said in a statement to TASS. “All possible versions of the crime are being probed into.”

Dugina was supposed to be riding with her father but he ended up taking a separate vehicle, the Post reported, citing a Russian outlet.

Russian officials have suggested Ukraine is behind the deadly attack, the New York Post reported.

“If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed … then we are talking about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kiev regime,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to the New York Post.

Dugin is said to have inspired Putin to invade Ukraine and had previously been sanctioned by the United States, according to NPR. (RELATED: Putin’s Spies Convinced Ukrainian Officials Russia Wouldn’t Invade, Docs Reveal)

Top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Dugina’s death was due to domestic Russian instability and denied Ukrainian involvement, NPR reported.

Podolyak did, however, suggest Dugina’s support for the war came with a price, according to the report.

“Every person is supposed to pay for their words.”