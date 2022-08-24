Nicole Kidman’s Magazine Cover Reveals The 55-Year-Old’s Incredible Transformation

Fifty-five-year-old actress Nicole Kidman debuted her rock-hard abs and incredibly muscular arms as she graced the cover of Perfect Magazine.

The star’s physical transformation immediately turned heads and ignited social media. Her toned biceps and quads are plastered across the British publication and her Instagram page reveals a wide array of different poses and outfits, all of which put her perfectly-fit physique on full display for her 8.5 million followers to enjoy.

The publication captioned her bold image by writing “The #PerfectIcon award goes to… @nicolekidman 🏆 #PerfectCelebration,” on their Instagram page. Kidman’s superbly cut muscles were further accented by a bold and daring hairstyle that features a dramatic, blunt cut to the front portion of her otherwise long red hair.

Kidman stared deeply into the camera, giving challenging vibes while she flexed her biceps. Her outfit included a modified gray Diesel belt which was worn as a skirt, and a very tight-fitting tank top that was embellished with colorful sequins.

“Thank you darling @KEGrand 💋 @ThePerfectMagazine,” Kidman wrote. to her Instagram page. She proceeded to thank those involved in creating this epic look by crediting the photographers and stylists that lent their talents to this photo shoot. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman Defends Decision To Wear Particularly Skimpy Outfit)

Celebrities such as Naomi Watts couldn’t resist commenting on the incredible photos. “Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs nic!!! 🙌💪🔥” Watts wrote on Kidman’s Instagram page.

“Gorgeous photos!” Rita Wilson said.

Kerry Washington only needed one word to express her reaction to Kidman’s hot new look. “Wow,” she wrote, alongside three heart-eyed emojis.

Kidman sat down for a full interview with Jason Campbell for the Perfect Issue Three ‘Perfect Awards’ Autumn/Winter 2022 which will be made widely available to fans Sept. 1, according to People.