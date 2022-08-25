Kids Pole Dance With Nearly-Nude Strippers At North Carolina Pride Event

The Charlotte Pride Festival in North Carolina over the weekend featured numerous nearly-nude strippers pole-dancing in front of children, according to photos and videos shared online by Libs of TikTok.

There were several children visible in the crowd observing the dancing during the parade, and in at least one instance a young boy joined in the dancing with a nearly nude woman, according to the videos. The event advertised a children and family zone, although it remains unclear what that encompassed.

A woman wearing strappy underwear and a string bikini top straddled a metal pole while balancing a boy who appeared to be about 5-years-old on her torso in one video; the boy was holding the pole and appeared to be receiving a pole-dancing lesson. The incident happened in front of several adults, one of whom smiled at the scene.

Oops! Looks like the Charlotte pride event wasn’t so “family-friendly” after all pic.twitter.com/ukxwrxaLBS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2022

Another compilation of videos from the event showed about a dozen performers in thongs and bras pole dancing and twerking on the street and on parade floats in front of cheering audiences, which included young children. At least one performer was topless with her breasts painted pink, blue and purple.

In one clip, a dancer on a parade float who had dollar bills sticking out of her lingerie twerked for the crowds while another woman pretended to lick her legs. (RELATED: Major Medical Org Distances Itself From Child Sex Change Treatments)

One float pictured in a compilation video had a sign for Pole Body & Arts, a local pole-dancing workout studio.

Children in the audience were wearing clothing and accessories with rainbow flags, and many audience members were waiving small rainbow flags.

Charlotte Pride and Pole Dancing Body Arts did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

