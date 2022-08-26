Richard Simmons Surfaces After Being MIA For 8 Years

Famous fitness personality and public figure Richard Simmons has resurfaced after his sudden disappearance from the spotlight in 2014.

Simmons gave no reason or warning when he dropped out of the public eye, which led to a variety of reports and assumptions about what caused the star to go into hiding. Some media outlets reported his housekeeper was holding him hostage, while others published tales about Simmons vanishing to get gender reassignment surgery. TMZ’s most recent documentary claimed that Simmons suffered from a birth defect that led him to a life of voluntary seclusion. Simmons spoke for himself August 26, and let fans know he was doing just fine.

“Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love,” Simmons wrote to his Facebook page. “Love, Richard,” he said, as he signed off from his brief reemergence.

Simmons’ representative, Tom Estey spoke publicly Friday about the bombshell revelations made in the recently released documentary about his disappearance. “Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the Globe,” Estey told The Post, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Elton John Shares Details About Britney Spears’ Emotional Return To The Music Industry)

Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ’s documentary about his life. https://t.co/N3GTAkMrVI — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2022

Estey assured fans that Simmons was doing well and “living the life he has chosen.” He confirmed that the message posted to Simmons’ Facebook page was indeed personally written and posted by the man himself, and not by a representative or third party, according to TMZ.

The 74-year old eccentric icon gained worldwide fame with his quirky antics and one-of-a-kind fitness videos, and became a beloved fixture in the world of entertainment. His adoring fans have flooded his Facebook page in response to his first post in 8 years, with many assuring Simmons that they support him, love him, and are happy he is doing well.