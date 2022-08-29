‘I Felt Like My Family Threw Me Away’: Britney Spears Releases Tell-All Audio Clip About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears posted a 20-minute, audio-only video to YouTube on Sunday, giving fans a first-hand report of her experiences while navigating life under her conservatorship.

The audio message acted as a personal journal of Spears’ experiences, and gave an in-depth look at her emotional state during the conservatorship. The star made bombshell accusations against her family, telling fans, “I felt like my family threw me away,” as she described a series of incidents that transpired during the years she spent trapped under her father’s control.

“I woke up this morning and I realized there’s a lot going on in my head that I haven’t really shared with anyone,” Spears said as she introduced her video.

Spears went on to say she was previously too scared to share her story, but is now feeling more confident “I’ve always been scared of the judgment and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing, period,” Spears said.

“I think it’s crucial for my heart and my head to be able to speak openly about it,” Spears continued.

Spears indicated she has no idea what she did to deserve the conservatorship. “I wasn’t able to see anyone or say anything…none of it made sense to me,” Spears said. She described the infamous moment when the media swarmed her house and her family began to take control over her, then claimed she had been set up.

“There were over 200 paparazzi at my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurner. I know now it was all premeditated. A woman introduced the idea to my dad and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up, there were no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing, it was pure abuse,” Spears said. (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Had The Most Astonishing Reaction To Britney Spears’ New Song)

I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other think … to honor myself … and value myself is the only way to something we all seek … Self love … value of self ✨, and passing that on to every person I encounter !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 29, 2022

“I haven’t even really shared even half of it,” Britney said, after revealing her allegations.

“I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat everyday, I had to go to the gym, and I never remember feeling so demoralized and, just, they made me feel like nothing, and I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful,” Spears said.

She described her time spent doing a show in Las Vegas, saying, “I was just like a robot, honestly I didn’t give a f*ck anymore.”

“It was demoralizing,” Spears added.

“You also have to understand, it was like 15 years of touring and doing shows. And I’m 30 years old, living under my dad’s rules. And all of this is going on, my mom’s witnessing this, my brother is witnessing, my friends — and they all go along with it,” she continued.

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything,” she said, referencing the #FreeBritney movement.

“I think that’s the main thing that hurt me. I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long,” Spears continued. “I felt like my family threw me away.”

“How the fuck did they get away with it? How is there a God? Is there a God?” Spears said, in a moment that seemed especially emotionally charged.

“I was so so weak… I was scared, broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human… how can I mend this, if I don’t talk about this?”

Spears concluded her message by showing gratitude and excitement over her new recording with Elton John on their new single “Hold Me Closer,” and expressed thanks to all those who supported her.