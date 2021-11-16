REPORT: Britney Spears ‘Furious’ With Mom, Refusing To See Her During Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is reportedly “furious” with her mom, Lynne Spears, and refused to see her mother who made multiple attempts after flying to Los Angeles from Louisiana during the conservatorship battle.

“A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne [Spears] flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney,” a source told Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.(RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house,” the source added. “She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne https://t.co/7gftqiKlDR pic.twitter.com/cS2hocnZWy — Page Six (@PageSix) November 16, 2021

Sources told the outlet, the “Toxic” hitmaker is reportedly upset with her mom who she said blames Lynne for “ruining” her life with the conservatorship for nearly 14 years.

The “Criminal” hitmaker’s mom attempted visits to the superstar’s home came about the same time as the post Britney made lashing out at her mom and dad over the creation of the conservatorship, before she deleted it, Newsweek noted.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!,” the “Gimme More” hitmaker reportedly shared on social media.

“I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!”she reportedly added, naming her former manager, Louise Taylor.

Britney’s mom reportedly asked the singer’s estate pay for her legal fees in the conservatorship battle. Lynne reportedly filed a petition requesting more than $600,000 to pay her attorney’s fees and incurred costs, according to documents obtained by the outlet.

The singer recently made a post on Instagram about being thankful and feeling on “cloud 9” after a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years.