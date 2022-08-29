WWE’s Nikki Bella Marries Her Partner From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ In Paris

WWE superstar Nikki Bella married her “Dancing With The Stars” partner and father of her young child, Artem Chigvintsev, in an intimate Aug. 26 ceremony in Paris.

Bella and Chigvintsev, who have been dating for three years, exchanged vows before their closest family and friends, including their two-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, according to E! News. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Bella wrote to her Instagram account Aug. 29.

Bella’s photograph showed a close-up of her hand on top of Chigvintsev’s, showcasing their brand new rings. The second photograph posted to Bella’s account is a photo of the newlyweds in their wedding attire, with their backs to the camera. The teaser photo showcased a glimpse of Bella’s dress, which was an off-the shoulder, flirty gown.

The WWE star was holding a glass of champagne in her hand as she and her new husband were looking in the direction of the Eiffel tower that was visible in the distance. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Performs Original Song For Ben Affleck On Their Wedding Night)

The couple first met when they were matched up as dance partners on season 25 of “Dancing With The Stars,” and started dating soon afterward, according to E! News. They have been engaged for a long time but were unable to tie the knot due to Covid-19 restrictions, reported TMZ.

Bella was previously engaged to wrestling superstar John Cena, but the two never made it down the aisle. Cena went on to marry Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020.

Bella’s fans will soon be able to view portions of her wedding to Chigvintsev on her reality TV show “Nikki Bella Says I Do” which is slotted to run as a four-part series on E! in 2023.