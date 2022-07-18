Jennifer Lopez Surprises Fans With Her Wedding Dress Choice

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, and the bride’s all-important wedding dress choice may surprise fans.

Lopez took to her personal website, On The JLO, and posted a series of images and details about her highly anticipated wedding. Much to the surprise of her followers, Lopez reported that she and Affleck dug deep into their closets to find some of their wedding attire, according to People magazine.

She wore two different dresses, and one of them functioned as her “something old” while holding significant sentimental value. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” Lopez said, according to People.

The classic gown was simple and timeless, with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, sharing it on social media.

Lopez later changed into another, more cutting-edge dress designed by famed fashion icon Zuhair Murad, according to People. This is the dress Lopez wore while exchanging vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The lace, off-the shoulder gown boasted dramatic long sleeves and a corset bodice, according to People.

Lopez kept things traditional by wearing a veil with lace trim to accent her already stunning bridal gown fashion. She kept her hair down with lushious waves that were feminine and romantic.

The dress worn by Lopez in her movie “Marry Me” was also designed by Murad, according to People.(RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up In A String Bikini)

Affleck also reportedly went into his closet to find something special for his wedding day and wound up wearing a white tuxedo jacket that he had held on to.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez wrote to her newsletter’s website.

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” Lopez said on her website.