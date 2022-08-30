Biden Says The Military Can Obliterate The Second Amendment

President Joe Biden said Tuesday while in Pennsylvania that “brave right wing Americans” who claim the Second Amendment is meant to fight back against a tyrannical government would be obliterated by the military.

Biden was speaking in Wilkes-Barre while promoting gun control and bolstering police forces across the nation. Biden pushed for a federal ban on so-called “assault weapons” and took aim at Republicans during his speech, invoking the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

“As one of the most – one of the most conservative justices in history, Justice Scalia, once wrote like, quote, ‘like most rights, the rights granted by the Second Amendment are not unlimited’,” Biden said. “They’re not unlimited right now.”

“You can’t go out and buy an automatic weapon, you can’t go out and buy a cannon, and for those brave right wing Americans who say its all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun.”

“No, I’m not joking,” Biden continued. “Think about this. Think about the rationale we use that’s used to provide this. And who are they shooting at? Shooting at these guys behind me.” (RELATED: ‘Disarming You Is The Point’: Tucker Slams Biden’s Gun Control Speech)

Biden was standing in front of supporters, including several members of law enforcement.

Biden has made similar comments, saying in June of 2021 that the Second Amendment is not absolute.

“Those who say the blood of lib – ‘the blood of patriots,’ you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government. Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What’s happened is that there have never been – if you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s, and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

Biden has called on Congress to pass a ban on “assault weapons and high capacity magazines” shortly after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Biden tried to assure Americans that “this is not about taking away anyone’s guns” or “vilifying gun owners.”

“The Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute,” Biden had said.