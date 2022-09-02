‘Are We Going To Have A Democracy?’: MSNBC Host, Historian Claim Biden ‘Pushed’ To Denounce Trump Supporters

Historian Michael Beschloss invoked the Civil War and World War II during a Friday-morning MSNBC appearance to praise President Joe Biden’s speech attacking supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“Here we are in a situation where, you know, we are talking about historical parallels,” Beschloss told MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe.” “In 1860, we were on the precipice of Civil War, very different from where we are in 2022, but this specter of looming violence. 1940, world violence, would the United States enter World War II to oppose Adolph Hitler and Mussolini and the imperial Japanese?” (RELATED: ‘Full Monty Mussolini’: Biden’s Primetime Speech Mocked, Slammed On Social Media)

WATCH:

Scarborough argued that Biden was “pushed” to give the speech that attacked Trump and his supporters, claiming that they posed a “threat to democracy.” Biden made similar remarks in an Aug. 25 speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Maryland and in a Tuesday speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“I’m not suggesting that this year is the equivalent, except for in one respect. That is if, you know, a historian from 50 years from now were to go back and visit America in 2022, the overwhelming question is, are we going to have a democracy in a year or two?” Beschloss continued. “Are we going to have free and fair elections with all those state officials and state legislatures threatening to say, ‘We’re going to just name the winner whoever we feel like.’ Are we going to have rule of law? Take a look at what happened at Mar-a-Lago. So, those questions are hanging in the balance. And to have a president saying that this election this year is about anything but the survival of democracy, you’d wonder where he was.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

