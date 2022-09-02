Britney Spears Posts A Scathing Message To Her Kids On Instagram

Britney Spears posted a scathing message to her children Friday on Instagram, reminding them she is their mother and lecturing them about passing judgment on her.

Spears slammed her ex and the father of her children, Kevin Federline, in the four-part, long-winded post. She also gave insight into her current relationship with her children, as well as how she chooses to live her life.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullshit I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!!” Spears wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

After offering an explanation for why she posted revealing pictures of herself on social media, Spears dove into her family dynamics.

“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me… I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!” Spears wrote.

She then turned the focus to Federline’s parenting and his role in the upbringing of their children.

“I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework!!!” Spears wrote.

“I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION !!! I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I’m so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more … I did that for you,” she continued in the post. (RELATED: Elton John Shares Details About Britney Spears’ Emotional Return To The Music Industry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears then turned her focus to her 16-year-old son, Preston.

“And Preston … I’m aware of your gift … I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well !!! It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!! If you could pause for a second remember where you came from !!! ” Spears wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

She continued to address Preston with a hard-hitting message: “I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!”

Spears signed off using a seemingly sharp tone. “As for my mental health … my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD,” Spears concluded the Instagram post.