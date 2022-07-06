Britney Spears Gets Frisky In A Speckled Bikini

Britney Spears is actively posting videos to Instagram while on her honeymoon, and this time she’s getting frisky in a speckled bikini.

Spears posted a video to her social media account Tuesday showing fans a bit more than they expected to see. The star made a vivid appearance in a stunning classic-cut bikini that was aqua in color and featured a fun, black speckled design, but only half the outfit made it into the first frame. Spears kicked off the video by holding her bare breasts in her hands while walking toward the camera. The edited footage then revealed the bikini in its entirety.

The bikini itself was a stunning piece, with long strips of the speckled fabric dangling loosely from her hips, after being tied along the sides. The thin straps formed a halter-styled tie behind her neck, which was accented with two stacked necklaces.

As quickly as she had put her bikini top back on, Spears proceeded to take it off once more, baring her naked back to the sky while she playfully lay down in the water.

Spears continued to switch back and forth between wearing her bikini and being semi-nude by opting to forego her bikini top. (RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Nighttime Gingham Bikini Shoot)

She proceeded to yank at her bikini bottoms, dragging them down ever so slightly to reveal the tattoos she has on her lower hip area.

“Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!” Spears said in her caption.

“This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well 🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🎀” Spears wrote.