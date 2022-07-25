REPORT: Britney Spears Claims To Have Proof Of Her Abuse, Then Swiftly Deletes Her Message

Britney Spears caused a stir on Instagram when she posted a message Monday stating she had evidence of the abuse she suffered while in a mental health facility, then promptly deleted what she wrote.

Spears posted screenshots of text messages she shared with her mother, her lawyer and a friend after she was forced into a mental health facility in 2019, according to the Page Six. She reportedly posted photos of her screenshots with the caption, “It’s a little different with proof.”

“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f*ck yourslwf [sic],” Britney reportedly wrote in a text.

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne is responding with words of love after claims of her and others not responding to supposed pleas for help while in a mental health facility. https://t.co/mJ5hd1ipUZ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 25, 2022

“Seraquil [sic] I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium,” she continued, according to Page Six. It is not clear whether she was referencing her father, Jamie Spears, who had a say in Spears’ medical care, or her doctor, the outlet noted.

“I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach,” Spears reportedly wrote in another message. “I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do,” she added, according to Page Six.

Spears claims her mother did not respond to her text messages at the time, but she was in contact with her mother when she left the mental health facility, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Britney Spears Makes Two Posts In 24 Hours About Being On ‘Right Medication’)

Britney Spears exposes the text messages she sent to her mother, a friend, and the lawyer given to her when she was in a mental facility against her will: “I literally feel all the sick medicine in my stomach … I feel like he’s trying to kill me” pic.twitter.com/EiGzJU5gRo — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2022

Spears allegedly attempted to reach out to her longtime friend Jansen Fitzgerald in an effort to secure new counsel. One of her messages to Fitzgerald stated, “I need John bells [sic] number please,” the outlet noted.

Other messages from Spears appeared to deal with her conservatorship: “I want to talk about going to court when this is done and getting my medical rights,” she wrote in one message, according to Page Six.

The messages allegedly posted by Spears are no longer visible on social media at the time of writing.