Dave Portnoy Goes Scorched Earth On Biden

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy tore into President Joe Biden in a Friday tweet following the president’s Thursday speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Portnoy compared a viral photograph of Biden in front of blood red lights and his fists in the air to a Cold War-era dictator, Dwight Schrute from “The Office” and the book series, “The Hunger Games.”

“All these images come out, and my God, the man looks like a Nazi Germany, with a dash of Cold War Soviet Union, with a dash of Dwight Schrute, with a dash of Hunger Games. Just like the biggest dictator look and set ever,” he said. “Surreal. It’s surreal. It’s actually like laugh-out-loud funny, because you know how much money politicians, especially the president, spend on everything like staging, hair, makeup, lighting. They come up with this, they come up with this set.”

He criticized Democrats for defending the photograph, saying that the photograph had the “worst staging in American politics.” He then compared Biden’s appearance to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. He argued people supporting Biden need to admit that the photograph had “the worst imagery of all time.”

“Our president looked like f*cking Hitler,” Portnoy continued. “I’m not saying he’s Hitler, I didn’t really listen to a lot of the speech. He looked like f*cking a caricature. He looked like Hitler. If you’re a Democrat, and you can’t admit how awful and how bad and how big of a misstep that was, and almost laugh at it, then you’re a demented brain.” (RELATED: Biden Attacks ‘MAGA Republicans’ In Angry Speech, Labels Them ‘Threat’ To Democracy)

“If you’re Biden, you should probably, instead of all your dumbass tweets, you’re probably tweeting a joke like ‘man, I looked like the H man last night.’ But if you are that stuck in your views, and it happens both ways, where you can’t objectively be like ‘holy fuck, who did that?’ Well then your brain’s f*cking broken, because that was the worst imagery of all time. Our president looked like f*cking Hitler, and anyone who says otherwise is full of shit and that’s why politics suck,” Portnoy said.

Several political and media figures criticized the image and blood red lighting shining on Independence Hall behind the president.

Townhall reporter Mia Cathell and senior editor for Human Events said that CNN appeared to adjust the camera settings to make the lights turn purple.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar criticized Biden for having two Marines stand behind him during a “political speech.”

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it,” she tweeted Thursday.