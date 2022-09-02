Joe Rogan Pans Biden’s Ominous Backdrop With Just 7 Words

Joe Rogan responded to the viral photograph of President Joe Biden giving a speech in a seven-word message via Instagram on Friday.

“Imagine thinking this was a good idea,” Rogan wrote.

The photograph showed the president with his fists in the air while standing in front of intense red lights shining on Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The photo captured his primetime speech in which he said “MAGA Republicans” and former President Donald Trump “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden also warned of the alleged threats to Americans’ “right to privacy” posed by the GOP, including abortion, gay marriage and contraception. “[They] are determined to take this country backwards,” Biden said. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

The photograph received backlash from several notable figures in the media and political realm. Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy compared the image of the president to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a Friday tweet. He said Democrats should admit that the photograph is “the worst imagery of all time.”

“Our president looked like f*cking Hitler,” Portnoy said. “I’m not saying he’s Hitler, I didn’t really listen to a lot of the speech. He looked like f*cking a caricature. He looked like Hitler. If you’re a Democrat, and you can’t admit how awful and how bad and how big of a misstep that was, and almost laugh at it, then you’re a demented brain.” (RELATED: Biden Walks Back His Attacks On Trump Supporters When Pressed By Doocy)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz compared the president to Emperor Palpatine from “Star Wars.”

“Palpatine looks good,” the senator said.

Townhall reporter Mia Cathell and senior editor for Human Events Jack Posobiec said that CNN appeared to adjust the camera settings to make the lights turn pink-purple.