Tucker Carlson’s Advice For GOP Candidates: ‘Make Fun Of Lindsey Graham’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson advised Republican candidates on his show Friday to “make fun” of Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Carlson said Republicans will not win by pushing the U.S. to get more involved in Ukraine and other foreign nations. A clip from March showed Graham saying he trusts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s judgment on the assistance Ukraine needed from the U.S. following the Russian invasion.

“Okay, so just to be clear to Republican candidates, that was Lindsey Graham,” Carlson said. “Your job is to make fun of Lindsey Graham and to disavow Lindsey Graham; your job is not to emulate Lindsey Graham and steal his talking points. And if you do emulate Lindsey Graham and steal his talking points, you will lose. And the losing candidates did just that.”

Carlson encouraged candidates to emulate Republican Washington congressional candidate Joe Kent, who told the anchor in March that lawmakers should focus on fixing their own country’s issues rather than foreign nations. (RELATED: ‘Total Lunacy’: Tucker Carlson Calls Out Political Leaders’ Dishonesty About Potential Third World War)

“Americans have a right to feel sad about what’s happening in their country and to expect their politicians to work on fixing it,” the Daily Caller co-founder said. “So if more Republicans in November say what you heard Joe Kent say, they will win. If they talk about the issues people actually care about in this country, issues that are relevant to their lives, they will win. That’s how they won those school board seats in Florida.”

“They weren’t talking about Ukraine, they were talking about the issues that matter to the voters in Florida. Family, safety, happiness, the right of parents to decide what their kids learn in school. That message wins, obviously.”

Graham has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine. He supported supplying Ukraine with fighter jets to help establish a Ukrainian no-fly zone in May. He also voiced support for assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” the senator said in a March 3 tweet. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country—and the world—a great service.”

The senator also urged President Joe Biden to label Putin a war criminal and sanction Russian oil.