Country Music Star Kane Brown Finally Addresses Morgan Wallen’s Almost Career-Ending Crisis

Country music star Kane Brown addressed Morgan Wallen’s almost career-ending crisis during a New York Times interview published Friday.

Brown stayed silent for more than 18 months after footage of Wallen using a racial slur leaked online in 2021, but Brown had nothing but kind words for the chart-topping, record-breaking singer in the Times interview. Wallen and Brown have known each other for at least seven years, and Wallen helped write one track on Brown’s debut album, the outlet noted.

Brown said he’d been asked about Wallen several times since the racial slur incident but had refused to comment until now. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Embraces Fan Arrested While Wearing His Mugshot)

“This is the first time I’ve ever even talked about this, but I personally know Morgan,” Brown told the Times. “I texted him that day. I told him he shouldn’t have said it, but also knowing Morgan, I knew that he didn’t mean it in the way that the world thought that he meant it.” Brown added that if he’d felt any maliciousness in Wallen’s remark, “I probably would have been fighting.”