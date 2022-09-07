Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Throws Fit Of Rage And Smashes Two Rackets

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios had a meltdown after losing his match against Karen Khachanov at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The match went on for nearly four hours, with things falling apart during the fifth set for Kyrgios, according to TMZ. The native Australia appeared to get so frustrated he started yelling at spectators in the stands, the outlet continued.

Anyone know how Nick Kyrgios’ match went at the US Open? 🤣🤷‍♂️ #kyrgios #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mMNbT7S73J — Adam Smithy (@AdamJSmithy) September 7, 2022

After Khachanov swept the victory, Kyrgios lost his absolute mind, smashing two different rackets on the court, all of which was caught on video by someone watching from the stands. “I feel like shit,” Kyrgios said following the loss and outburst. “I feel like I’ve let so many people down. I just, I don’t know.” Visibly disappointed, he noted that the loss was “devastating” and “heartbreaking” during the presser.

This is far from the first time Krygios has openly thrown a temper tantrum on the court. He was just sued by a spectator he screamed at during a match at Wimbledon in July, TMZ noted in another article.(RELATED: Watch The US Open Beer-Chugging Woman House Another In Epic Fashion)

He had the woman kicked out for allegedly getting drunk and distracting him during the course of play, but she is now suing him for defamation, the outlet reported. Krygios identified the woman as “the one who looks like she’s had 700 drinks.”