RONNA MCDANIEL: Biden’s Wretched Speech Against Republican Voters Reveals His One True Weakness

In Joe Biden’s America, everything is more expensive, streets are less safe, and our children are bearing the cost of disastrous education policies. What’s the president’s response?

Instead of taking stock of his priorities or trying to fix these issues, he instead elects to divide his time between three other pursuits: going on vacation, making things worse with policies like raising taxes during a recession, and demonizing half the country. (RELATED: SPAKOVSKY: The Federal Gov’s Bungled Census Is Bad News For Red States. Here’s Why)

Think about where we are as a country under Biden and one-party Democrat rule. We have skyrocketing prices that are making basic goods more expensive for hardworking families and our economy is in a recession. Our streets are under siege as a wave of violent crime sweeps through communities from coast-to-coast – fourteen major cities set record highs for homicides last year.

Deadly fentanyl is pouring across America’s open southern border and killing thousands of our citizens; fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. American energy independence is gone thanks to Biden’s relentless attacks on our energy industry, leaving us more reliant on foreign countries and driving up costs at the pump.

School lockdowns — coordinated between the Biden administration and far-left union bosses — slowed down learning and stripped our kids of precious time that they can’t get back as they struggle with mental health issues and youth suicides rise.

Yet last Thursday, against a red glowing backdrop and using two U.S. Marines standing behind him as props, Biden attacked millions of Americans for opposing his agenda. Using divisive and dark language like “extremist,” “dangerous,” and “backwards” to describe tens of millions of Americans, Biden revealed his midterm strategy.

He can’t talk about his record in office and is deeply unpopular, so he’s smearing tens of millions of Americans as fascists because they dare to disagree with his radical left-wing agenda.

Unfortunately, this is part of a disturbing pattern. In December 2021, Biden took aim at Americans who chose not to take a coronavirus vaccine as facing “a winter of severe illness and death.” This fear-mongering mirrored his administration’s unsuccessful efforts to make life a living hell for the unvaccinated by forcing them to choose between a forced shot or providing for their families.

In January 2022, Biden slandered Americans who supported voter ID as being on the side of Bull Connor and George Wallace. Roughly 80% of voters support this common-sense policy – does Biden think four in five of the citizens he swore to represent are aligned with prominent segregationists? Just last week, he went further and described conservative Americans as semi-fascists for opposing his agenda.

This kind of rhetoric is wretched, but we can’t lose focus of the issues at stake in November.

Republicans are running campaigns this fall focused on addressing the real world concerns of families in their states and districts. Democrats just voted to raise taxes during a recession – we want to put more money in your pocket.

Democrats just voted to hire 87,000 new IRS agents – we want border patrol agents to fix Biden’s border crisis. Democrats kept schools closed and want to cut you out of your child’s education as test scores for 4th graders hit a 30-year low. We want your children in the classroom and parents to have a voice in education.

It’s morally repugnant to write off tens of millions of Americans as fascists even as they struggle under failed Democrat policies. It’s also terrible politics. 74% of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction under Joe Biden.

If he wants Democrats to win at the polls, he’ll need to somehow sway some of those voters over to his far-left vision of America. It’s hard to do that when you’re busy writing off hard-working Americans as evil because they don’t want to break the bank to fill up their cars.

Meanwhile, Republicans are focused on delivering policies that will help every American — and that’s why we will win in November.

Ronna McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.