Pfizer Refuses To Allow Other Companies To Study Its Vaccine Technology, Stunting Future Innovation

Pfizer isn’t sharing its COVID-19 vaccines with other firms for research purposes, which some experts fear is stunting critical innovation in the vaccine space.

Pfizer and Moderna both have patents on their mRNA vaccine technology, which was used to develop their COVID-19 vaccines, allowing them to lock away that tech from other companies with no legal repercussions. Pfizer told STAT News it isn’t sharing its tech for the time being, despite requests to do so, while Moderna didn’t comment.

The world needs better Covid vaccines. Bringing next gen products to market will require companies to test 2.0s against the existing vaccines. The makers of licensed vaccines have zero interest in sharing — & they aren’t, ⁦@rachelcohrs⁩ explains. https://t.co/wOPCpP5mq4 — Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) September 6, 2022

Several researchers who are trying to develop new or alternative COVID-19 vaccines, such as variant-specific shots or nasal spray vaccines, have been unable to acquire doses of Pfizer’s vaccines to use in clinical trials. “Whatever policy prevents using such vials does a great disservice to global efforts to develop new and improved vaccines,” Dr. Pamela Bjorkman, a professor at the California Institute of Technology, told STAT.

Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo confirmed, “We are not accepting or reviewing applications for possible clinical research that studies the Covid-19 vaccine.” Pfizer said it’s working on its own “extensive studies” of future COVID-19 vaccine technology that it will share when ready.

mRNA technology can be used for other future vaccines, not just ones targeted at COVID-19. The tech has been in development for decades, which was part of the reason the COVID-19 vaccines were able to be developed so quickly; there was already a solid foundation laid.

It’s unclear how much Pfizer and Moderna’s openness, or lack thereof, will stunt future development of vaccines for ailments other than COVID-19. (RELATED: Pfizer Plans To Profit From COVID For Years To Come)

This isn’t the only case where intellectual property rights have clashed with medical advancement during the pandemic. Many activists, scientists and officials, particularly those from the developing world, have asked the U.S. government or the companies themselves to release the intellectual property rights protecting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so that more can be produced by outside parties across the globe. The Biden administration, along with Pfizer and Moderna, have refused to do so.

Both companies have recorded record profits during the pandemic.