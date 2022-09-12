Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Shot At L.A. Restaurant

Philadelphia-born rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot while eating at a South Los Angeles restaurant Monday afternoon.

The 30-year-old rapper was reportedly sharing a meal with his girlfriend, Steph, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant when the shooting occurred, according to TMZ Hip Hop. Before fleeing the scene, the unidentified shooter allegedly stole jewelry off of PnB Rock’s body. (RELATED: 24-Year-Old Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot And Killed In Louisiana)

Rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in Los Angeles. https://t.co/mCaUXyOs7P — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2022

Local law enforcement received a call reporting the shooting at around 1:23 p.m., according to TMZ. After being rushed to the hospital, PnB Rock was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

LA Times is reporting that PNB Rock was pronounced dead at 1:59PM PDT. pic.twitter.com/dFFbXELI0k — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 13, 2022

The immediate aftermath of the shooting was caught on camera and shows the rapper in a wounded state laying on the floor of the restaurant. In the video, the rapper can still be seen moving.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)

No one else appears to have been targeted by the shooter, according to TMZ. The restaurant reportedly has surveillance cameras in the building which could help police determine the identity of the shooter. (RELATED: REPORT: UFC Star Kevin Holland Stops Shooting In Texas)

Prior to the incident, the rapper’s girlfriend posted a since-deleted Instagram photo on social media that included the whereabouts of the rapper, the Los Angeles Times reported.