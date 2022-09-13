Author Scrutinizing Law Firm’s 2020 Election Probe Once Published Electors’ Contact Information

An author who once published contact information of electors who supported former President George W. Bush in 2000 has written a new book accusing a major law firm of laying groundwork that helped former President Donald Trump attack the 2020 election’s legitimacy, according to the New York Post.

While in college, New York Times finance editor David Enrich ran a website featuring information about electors in states Bush won during the 2000 election where electors would not be significantly punished for voting differently, the New York Post reported. The description for Enrich’s book “Servants of the Damned” claims the Jones Day law firm “laid some of the legal groundwork for Trump to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election.”

“Servants of the Damned” – my book investigating the awesome and often-corrosive power that giant law firms secretly wield over our politics, economy and society – is being published today. I think it’s an important book. A short on why I wrote it. https://t.co/m1kY4CvwQw — David Enrich (@davidenrich) September 13, 2022

Enrich founded and directed the Citizens for True Democracy group, seeking to replace the Electoral College with direct voting-based presidential elections, CNN reported. (RELATED: ‘2020 Election Was Stolen’: Florida School Investigating Homework Assignment On Trump And Media Bias)

He told the outlet not long after the Nov. 2000 general election, “Since Al Gore won a plurality of the popular vote, we think that the electors should put patriotism above partisanship and cast their votes for Al Gore.”

“I guess I’m inclined to believe that anyone crazy enough to threaten violence against electors is driven enough to get this information on their own,” Enrich said of the electors’ details on the website, contending Citizens for True Democracy did not support Gore in particular, the NYP reported. He said the organization had gathered the electors’ information from public sources.

“In this day and age, there’s definitely a potential for crazy people to do crazy things,” Enrich remarked, according to the New York Post. “I think that’s not a sufficient reason not to have that information up there, and for us not to try to talk to the electors.”

Jones Day represented the Pennsylvania Republican Party when it challenged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order postponing the state’s 2020 election deadline to receive ballots mail-in ballots by three days. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the three-day deal postponement in a split 4-4 October 2020 decision, according to Bloomberg Law.

Day’s December 2020 U.S. Supreme Court appeal on the Pennsylvania Republican Party’s behalf explicitly said the case could not alter the election’s outcome.

“Jones Day is not representing President Trump, his campaign, or any affiliated party in any litigation alleging voter fraud,” the firm stated in Nov. 2020. “Jones Day also is not representing any entity in any litigation challenging or contesting the results of the 2020 general election. Media reports to the contrary are false.”

“The firm didn’t participate in the outlandish vote-rigging lawsuits that Trump and his allies would file in the weeks ahead,” Enrich stated in an Aug. 25 article.

Enrich did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

