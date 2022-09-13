‘We Have Your Back’: Gavin Newsom Personally Promotes California’s Abortion Website

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom personally promoted a state website that informs women on locations and payment methods for abortions.

Newsom’s office launched the site, abortion.ca.gov, Tuesday that includes information on types of abortion, financial assistance, steps to choosing an abortion and additional information for women under 18 or living outside of California. He said the website has information on a woman’s “right to an abortion.”

“California just launched a brand new resource. A resource for those seeking reproductive care whether you live here or not,” the governor said.

The website does not track a woman or her personal information if she is traveling from a state restricting or banning abortion. “Abortion remains legal and protected in California. We have your back,” the governor said. “So hope you visit.”

The California legislature recently sent a package of 13 abortion bills to Newsom’s desk. One of the bills prohibits states from obtaining records of patients or doctors who underwent or performed an abortion in California, while another allows for nurse practitioners and midwives to conduct abortions in the first trimester without a doctor present.

California just launched a NEW resource for those seeking reproductive care – whether or not you live here. ➡️ https://t.co/kMgRIDUgGv Find information on accessing abortion & reproductive health. Abortion remains legal and protected in CA. We have your back. pic.twitter.com/tZ0kquQcoK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 13, 2022

Other pieces of legislation intend to end prosecutions for abortion and create a website to help women navigate locations and how to pay for an abortion. The package protects a woman from receiving an out-of-state subpoena, and one prohibits an investigation into the death of an unborn child after 20 weeks of gestation. (RELATED: Gov. Newsom Welcomes Women To Have Their Abortions In California)

The state passed laws earlier this year to provide $20 million in travel grants and $200 million in expanding access statewide for non-California residents seeking abortions, eliminating insurance co-pays for women and to protect patients and providers from lawsuits from other states, according to Reuters.

In 2021, the governor vowed that California would become a “sanctuary” state in the event that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He formed the California Future of Abortion Council to fund women outside the state who may seek an abortion and provide educational scholarships for students who may perform abortions in their careers.

California law allows for a woman to obtain an abortion before the point of fetal viability, which is typically determined around 23-24 weeks of gestation, according to the Shouse California Law Group. Once the fetus is viable, abortion is only permitted in a case threatening the life or health of the mother.