Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Responds To Recent Ageist Criticism

Leonardo DiCaprio’s former girlfriend, Kristen Zang spoke out in his defense after the actor was slammed for only dating females of a certain age.

Zang and DiCaprio were romantically involved for four years during the mid-90s while DiCaprio was at the peak of his career, filming hit movies such as Titanic and The Beach, according to People. She is speaking out after DiCaprio faced criticism for breaking up with Camila Morrone. Many fans have seen a pattern and are accusing DiCaprio of breaking up with his girlfriends when they approach their mid twenties.

“Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having “aged out” or being “too old for Leo at 25,” puh-lease,” Zang said, according to People. “I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?” she said.

Former actress and model Kristen Zang, 48, dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, from 1995 to 1999. Now married and quietly living in Oregon, Zang has never spoken publicly about their relationship.

Zang described how different the times were when she and DiCaprio dated in the 90s. She then informed judgmental fans that DiCaprio may be getting the short end of the stick, reminding them that he happens to be a relatable human and the age of his girlfriends is a non-issue, according to People.

She then said she was the one who ended their relationship when she was just 25 years old.

“I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend,” Zang said, according to People.

“We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good,” she said. (RELATED: REPORT: Leo DiCaprio Used Dark Money To Annoy People With Climate Lawsuits)

She closed with an eye-opening message she hoped would stop fans from jumping to conclusions about DiCaprio.

“It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted,” Zang said, according to People.

“As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?” Zang said, according to People.