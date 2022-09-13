US

Video Shows Teen Suspect Mowing Down Disabled Man In Shocking Hit-And-Run

A 17-year-old Texas teen was booked in jail on Friday after he was arrested for allegedly mowing down a disabled man in a gruesome hit-and-run incident. [Youtube Austin Police]

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
A Texas teen was booked into jail Friday after allegedly mowing down a disabled man in a gruesome hit-and-run incident.

The shocking incident unfolded on Sept. 3 at around 10:00 a.m. in a parking lot in northern Austin, with officers arriving on the scene in response to a call about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, according to Austin police.

Video footage shows the man in an electric wheelchair crossing through a parking lot when he spotted the driver, who police have identified as 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, driving toward him and appeared to signal to the driver to stop.

Instead of stopping or swerving, the driver plowed into the victim, dragging him several feet before speeding off as the victim lay motionless on the ground. (RELATED: Woman Cut In Two In Easter Sunday Hit-And-Run)

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Avila-Banagas was charged with failure to stop and render aid, which is a third degree felony; injury to a disabled person; unlawful carry of a firearm and failure to identify in relation to this case, according to police.