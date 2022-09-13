Video Shows Teen Suspect Mowing Down Disabled Man In Shocking Hit-And-Run

A Texas teen was booked into jail Friday after allegedly mowing down a disabled man in a gruesome hit-and-run incident.

The shocking incident unfolded on Sept. 3 at around 10:00 a.m. in a parking lot in northern Austin, with officers arriving on the scene in response to a call about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, according to Austin police.

Video footage shows the man in an electric wheelchair crossing through a parking lot when he spotted the driver, who police have identified as 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, driving toward him and appeared to signal to the driver to stop.

Arrest Made in Hit and Run in the Parking Lot of 9200 N Lamar Blvd – https://t.co/V91b9fxh9r pic.twitter.com/ordcJqUwm6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 12, 2022

Instead of stopping or swerving, the driver plowed into the victim, dragging him several feet before speeding off as the victim lay motionless on the ground. (RELATED: Woman Cut In Two In Easter Sunday Hit-And-Run)

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Avila-Banagas was charged with failure to stop and render aid, which is a third degree felony; injury to a disabled person; unlawful carry of a firearm and failure to identify in relation to this case, according to police.