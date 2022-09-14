DeSantis Sends Two Flights Of Illegal Migrants To Martha’s Vineyard

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” Desantis’ communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

The move follows similar actions taken by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who are both busing illegal migrants from the border to Democratic cities. (RELATED: Democrat-Run Border City Will Ask The Biden Admin To Pay Millions For Illegal Migrant Charter Buses Across The Country)

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” Fenske said.

Martha’s Vineyard is frequented by many wealthy elites, including former President Barack Obama.

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” she said.

DeSantis said in April that the funding would be enough to send illegal migrants to either Martha’s Vineyard or Delaware.

Neither DeSantis’ office nor the city of Martha’s Vineyard responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

