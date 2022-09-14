‘They Need To Be Punished’: ‘The Five’ Hammer Democrats On Skyrocketing Crime, Lack Of Border Security

Fox News panel ‘The Five’ criticized the lack of leadership in Democratic cities where violent crime has skyrocketed, as well as the failure to secure the US-Mexico border Wednesday afternoon.

“The Democrats have made a case for the Republicans being better. I mean, look, the problem is what you mentioned before in the A block, is something breaking through?” co-host Greg Gutfeld said. “You say illegal immigration is breaking through but it should have broken through in 2019 when the reporters refused to report on the violence that was going on because it represented the failures of the issues they supported. The media and the politicians back the stuff that caused this, they have blood on their hands. That’s why they can’t report on this.” (RELATED: ‘The Whole System Is Broken’: Former Judge Sounds Off On Memphis Crime Wave)

WATCH:

Gutfeld noted that it used to take one story of a horrific crime for action to be taken, but in the present, multiple reports of crimes, including a beheading in California and machete attacks, don’t generate as immediate of a reaction.

“The only thing you can do now is shame the leaders, constantly, relentlessly shame them. Because they’re so disaffected and detached from the violence,” Gutfeld said. “They aren’t victims, so you have to come after them and shame them and shame them and shame them and never stop. They need to be punished for what’s happening to the citizens.”

“We are self-limiting our freedoms right now,” Gutfeld continued. “Who hasn’t changed the way they live because of crime? Who no longer takes the subway? Who decides what neighborhoods not to go to? We do this, and the Democrat government doesn’t mind it is all because it’s less work for them. It’s time for us to start taking that back.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro expressed some concern, noting that Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York doubted people would be discussing crime as an issue after discussing the riots in the summer of 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“If you want to be safe, you pay your tax dollars to be safe. If your politicians are not keeping you safe then you have to fire them,” Pirro said. “Because you paid them. Fire them.”

